Jamie Lee Curtis Addresses 'Knives Out' Co-Star Chris Evans’ Leaking Nude Photo

Jamie Lee Curtis is proud of her Knives Out co-star and on-screen son, Chris Evans! Last month the 39-year-old actor was involved in an accidental nude photo leak, which exposed his manhood to the Internet. Evans then turned the incident around and encouraged his followers to vote.

On Monday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host asks Curtis about her reaction to Evans' NSFW image.

"I'm sweating already!" the 61-year-old actress quips.

But Curtis isn't entirely convinced that the incident was an accident. "My question is this, he's so smart and such an unbelievably beautiful human being. I'm wondering if it was even planned," she muses.

She went on to reference playing Evans' mother in the 2019 film Knives Out, adding, "I could have made some sort of joke and said he took after his movie father, Don Johnson. Because I'm really, really close friends with Melanie Griffith, she's one of my best friends and has been forever and she was married to him twice."

At the time of the leak, Evans posted on Twitter, writing, "Now that I have your attention VOTE Nov 3rd!!!"

Curtis replied, "My boy. Proud of him. Got MY attention!"

