Jamie Foxx Is a Shocked Dad as His Daughter Corinne Foxx Belts Out Alicia Keys' 'Empire State of Mind'

Jamie Foxx's daughter has some impressive pipes! The 52-year-old actor took to Instagram over the weekend to share a clip of his 26-year-old daughter, Corinne Foxx, expertly singing along to JAY-Z and Alicia Keys' 2009 track, "Empire State of Mind." Jamie shares Corinne with his ex Connie Kline.

In the clip, Corinne belts out Alicia's famous chorus to the hit song, while Jamie seems shocked by his daughter's incredible voice, turning to give her a quizzical look before offering a similar expression directly to the camera. He ends the cute clip by pulling out his phone and pretending to film Corinne.

"Who knew??! @corinnefoxx TIK TOK game is vicious #daddydaughtertime #beatshazam," Jamie captioned the post.

When ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with Jamie back in January, he gushed over both Corinne and his 10-year-old daughter, Annalise, the latter of whom he shares with his ex Kristin Grannis.

"My daughters are growing up and it's fantastic," he said. "[Corinne] just finished a movie, [Annalise] just had 14 points, 21 rebounds and 16 blocks against the boys in basketball."

His daughters returned the compliment, with Annalise telling ET that she's "super proud" or her dad, while Corinne praised him for being "so multifaceted."

