Jamie Dornan Gives His Take on Robert Pattinson's 'Pity Invite' Claims (Exclusive)

Jamie Dornan is setting the record straight on his long history with Robert Pattinson. At the 2022 Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, the 39-year-old Belfast star spoke with ET's Lauren Zima about Pattinson's recent comments claiming he was the last to be invited to outings with Dornan and some of his now-famous friends, including Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne, and Charlie Cox.

"I wasn't actually roommates. They were all roommates, and I was kind of the last one invited," Pattinson, 35, told ET's Rachel Smith earlier this month. "I was invited as an afterthought. There'd be like one slice of pizza left and I'd be like, 'Is there any for me?'"

But Dornan isn't letting that comment slide.

"No! The pity invite? No," he told ET. "I think with Rob it's always been like, he sort of had success earlier, so we were a bit like, 'Does he really fit in with us?' Because we were not working and he's working all the time. He did Twilight and was suddenly in a different stratosphere than us and we've sort of, not caught up, but we all started working more consistently, but yeah, Jesus, we've known each other a long time."

One former roommate Dornan remains close with is Garfield, whom he told ET recently watched his 2021 comedy Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar.

"He particularly loves it. He came to it late," Dornan said of Garfield's response to the comedy. "Andrew's one of my best mates. He came to it late. He only saw it for the first time a couple weeks ago, and I know how much he loves it."