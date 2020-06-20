James Van Der Beek Shares That Wife Kimberly Suffered Another Miscarriage After 17 Weeks

James Van Der Beek just shared some devastating news. The Varsity Blues star revealed on his Instagram on Saturday that his wife, Kimberly, suffered yet another miscarriage, 17 weeks into her pregnancy. James explained that "after suffering a brutal, very public miscarriage last November," they learned that Kimberly was pregnant.

"This time, we kept the news to ourselves," the actor explained, adding that last weekend "once again…the soul we’d been excited to welcome into the world had lessons for our family that did not include joining us in a living physical body."

James continued by sharing that they rushed his wife to the hospital "for another harrowing night of blood transfusions." He added that while trying to be by his wife's side "something kept running through my head, again and again, which I now feel compelled to share: We’ve got to take better care of each other."

The former Dawson's Creek lead added that he knows the world is in pain. "There are no words to ease that pain... to make the process hurt less or to solve it quickly. But the way out of it? Starts with an open, broken-hearted contemplation of this question: How can we take better care of each other?"

He concluded by letting "all the families who have gone through this" know that they are not alone.

James and Kimberly are already parents to five children: Olivia, 9, Joshua, 8, Annabel, 6, Emilia, 4 and Gwendolyn, 1. While the couple was expecting their sixth child last year, they shared the news of her first miscarriage on Dancing With the Stars in November.

Kimberly later revealed that she underwent a blood transfusion as a result of the miscarriage and almost lost her life. James, on his end, also opened up to fans about how he and his wife were healing from the loss.

"Still in repair. Discovering that healing happens at its own pace," he wrote on social media. "Not the pace you’d like, and definitely not the pace at which the world keeps on moving... But it happens. And there’s beauty in allowing yourself to be exactly where you’re at. (Plus, it’s not like you really have a choice, anyway ?)."

