James Marsden Talks Comforting Christina Applegate at First Awards Show Since MS Diagnosis (Exclusive)

It sounds like Christina Applegate always has a supportive friend in Dead to Me co-star James Marsden.

"We’ll be here to comfort each other as we always do," Marsden responded, noting that's how they've been for years on set.

Of the 51-year-old actress and fellow nominee, Marsden added, "I'm proud of her. I'm proud of what she’s accomplished and really excited to be sharing the night with her."

As for the actor, he admitted he's really not used to "this kind of thing," referring to the award recognition for the final season of Dead to Me.

"I’m enjoying it," Marsden said, "and I feel really grateful and fortunate to be included with everybody."

While there are no photos of him and Applegate inside the event, we know the actress caught up with Julia Roberts, who she posed with in front of photographers. The star was also snapped with a walking stick, which she previously told fans are "now part of my new normal."

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

This is not the first time Marsden has sung Applegate's praises. In 2021, he told ET, "Nothing is going to keep her down."

"She is going to battle and fight through anything and I admire her as a person," the actor added. "Just as a compassionate, wonderful human being who is fun to work with, but is also, in addition to that, anything that life will throw at her, she will figure out a way to not let it keep her down, and she is doing exactly that and it is really, really inspiring to see. But honestly, that is no surprise to me because that's who she is as a character and as a human being."