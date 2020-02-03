James Lipton Dead at 93: Andy Cohen and More Stars React

James Lipton is being remembered by some of the very stars he interviewed. After news broke on Monday that the iconic Inside the Actors Studio host had died at the age of 93 following a battle with bladder cancer, stars quickly took to social media to honor the late legend.

"There are so many James Lipton stories but I’m sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with," Kedakai Turner, Lipton's wife, told TMZ after his death.

Bravo host Andy Cohen was one of the first stars to publicly acknowledge Lipton's death on social media, tweeting, "#JamesLipton was a warm, meticulous man with a great appreciation of the arts and wicked sense of humor. He was the face of Bravo who delivered us one-of-a-kind interviews with a breadth of superstars. He was always so kind to me when he found out how much I love Diana Ross, he insisted on taking me to see her in concert. He really cared about what he did. If you got booked on his show, it meant you’d made it, and had the talent to back it up. What a good guy. James Lipton will be missed."