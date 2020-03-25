James Corden to Host International 'Homefest' Special With BTS, Billie Eilish and More

James Corden is bringing The Late Late Show viewers an international treat in these times of quarantine. The 41-year-old host is headlining the upcoming primetime special, Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special, on Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.

While Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert have been producing episodes of their late-night shows -- The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Late Show -- from their respective homes, Corden has remained relatively silent since production on The Late Late Show was halted earlier this month due to the coronavirus quarantine.

According to Deadline, the special will feature the British host in his garage, interviewing stars like magician David Blaine and comedian Will Ferrell, who will be video chatting in from the comfort and safety of their own homes. He will also feature a musical performance from K-pop group BTS, who are currently in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli from Italy, which is on lockdown, and Dua Lipa from London. Other musical guests will include Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas, and John Legend, who are all currently located in Los Angeles.

The special will encourage viewers to donate to the CDC Foundation and Feed the Children as this crisis continues.

“Since The Late Late Show came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time,” executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe told Deadline. “With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits. Shooting from James’ garage may be far from perfect, but under the circumstances we hope it can help someone, somewhere, who needs some cheer right now.”

Homefest: James Corden's Late Late Show Special airs Monday, March 30 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.