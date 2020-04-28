James Corden Shares the Real Reason He Didn't Drive During Justin Bieber's Carpool Karaoke

James Corden is revealing why he wasn't driving during Justin Bieber's episode of "Carpool Karaoke." The late-night host explained his reasoning during Monday's episode of The Late Late Show, when he had Joe Jonas on as a guest. During their chat, Jonas recalled his own experience on the singing segment with his brothers, Nick and Kevin.

"I saw the rumor a while back that you didn't drive your own car. You drove your car that day," Jonas said. "I will back you up. I don't know about the other days, but that day [you did]."

"Thank you, Joe. Thank you. I appreciate you saying that. That means a great deal," Corden responded. "... I have driven it for 47 of the 52, yes."

Rumors that Corden doesn't drive during the segment circulated after a fan captured a video of the car being pulled by a truck during filming. As for why Corden didn't drive during Bieber's segment, Jonas guessed that it was because there were "probably 3,000 girls following you and you want to make sure you have somebody safely driving the way."

"That wasn't the reason. Should I tell you the actual reason, the genuine reason why I didn't drive with Justin Bieber?" Corden asked. "I had a problem with my eye and we were worried that it wasn't safe."

"I believe you, because we were on your show a few months later. I remember you telling me that, so I can back you up again," Jonas said. "Even though that sounds like a big lie, it's true."

Corden previously addressed the controversy in January, calling the claims "fake news."

"I know this looks bad. But I just want to say right now that I always drive the car unless we're doing something where we think it might not be safe, like a dance routine or a costume change or if I'm drunk," he said, before explaining that for Bieber's segment "it was a safety issue."

"Frankly, I just kept getting lost in his eyes," he joked.

He went on to insist that he drives the vehicles "95 percent of the time," adding, "I want credit for it because I was raised driving on the completely different side of the road!"