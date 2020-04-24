Jameela Jamil Fires Back Against Taylor Swift Fans Who Are Mad She Interviewed Demi Lovato

Jameela Jamil is not interested in getting caught between two feuding stars. The 34-year-old British actress and host of the podcast I Weigh with Jameela Jamil took to Twitter on Thursday to combat some Taylor Swift fans' criticisms about her interviewing Demi Lovato.

"I’m not being dragged into celebrity feuds. I’m 34. I’m not involved in any of these dynamics," Jamil tweeted one day before her podcast interview with Lovato was released. "I don’t care which of them dislike each other. I’m interviewing interesting humans sharing their unique mental health journeys that may help others to learn about. Demi’s episode is 👌."

One follower replied to the post, writing, "You're just best friend with Taylor Swift."

Jamil replied, "I know and like all of these women separately. Their inter personal histories and relationships are not my fight/business. Not all humans have to get along. Not all women have to get along. It is not as black and white as the internet decides it is. Humans are very complicated."

Lovato has been public in the past about her issues with Swift, though the two used to be friendly thanks to their mutual pal, Selena Gomez. Lovato is now represented by manager Scooter Braun, whom Swift has an ongoing feud with after he became one of the heads at her old record label. But despite this, the two pop stars had a friendly back and forth last September when the "I Love Me" singer praised Swift's latest album, Lover.

"Life's too short for women not to support other women," Lovato wrote at the time. "Especially when women release great music. Great job @taylorswift."

"This is so awesome and put the biggest smile on my face," Swift replied at the time. "Thank you @ddlovato."

Though the podcast interview was taped before Swifties lashed out against Jamil and Lovato, the pair talked about "cancel culture" during the interview.

"I've been canceled so many times that I can't even count. The hashtag, #DemiIsOverParty, that whole thing it's just, it doesn't even affect me anymore," Lovato said in the podcast. "Where is the forgiveness culture? If you have used up your second and third chances with a certain topic, you're canceled and you should stay canceled, but if you mess up and you apologize and you come forward and you say I've learned from this, then let that be an example for other people so they can change too."

