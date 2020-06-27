Jaime King Withdraws Request for Temporary Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband Kyle Newman

Jaime King has withdrawn her request for a temporary restraining order against her estranged husband, Kyle Newman. ET has learned that there will be no court hearing regarding the restraining order on Monday, June 29 because the actress withdrew her claims and her request for a temporary restraining order while their divorce negotiations continue. A rep for King would not comment on the matter.

Additionally, a person familiar with the case tells ET that King made that decision as she and Newman work to settle their differences privately and amicably for the sake of their children.

The Hart of Dixie star filed for divorce last month, as well as a restraining order. The two share sons James and Leo Newman. King's temporary restraining order was originally granted on May 18.

ET previously reported that the estranged couple will also attend a hearing on Sept. 9 for their divorce. The court has ordered a "Family Centered Case Resolution Conference" for their case, and has required that before this conference both Newman and King must "meet and confer" by phone or in person about issues such as their requests, financial documents and more.

The court also ordered that King and Newman attend mediation to discuss any disagreement about the custody and visitation of their children. Both parties must attend unless they complete an agreement online through Online Dispute Resolution (ODR). Mediation is scheduled to occur in Aug. 18.