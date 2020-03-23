Jaime King Receives Backlash for Sharing a Video Thanking Coronavirus

Jaime King is receiving backlash for a video she posted in regard to the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

While most celebs have been keeping themselves busy during quarantine by going live on Instagram, making TikTok videos with their kids and showing off their rap skills, the 40-year-old actress shared a "thank you" video to the flu-like virus on Monday.

The video begins with a voiceover of a woman saying, "Thank you for shaking us and showing us we are dependent on something much bigger than we think. Thank you for making us appreciate the luxury we lived in, the abundance of product, freedom, health, and realizing we were taking it for granted."

"Thank you for stopping us, to make us see how lost we were in the busyness, not having time for the most basic things," the video continues. "Thank you for allowing us to put aside all our problems we thought were so important and showing us what is actually important."

The rest of the video, which you can watch below, continues to thank coronavirus for everything from "stopping transport" to "all the fear," and for "reevaluating our lives."

The video didn't sit well with King's followers. Minutes after she posted it to Instagram, people stated calling her out in the comments section, with a few even threatening to unfollow her for the "vile" post.

"'Thanks' is a very big word. Lots of people are dying.. I think there is nothing to thank," one user wrote, with another adding, "Are you for real?? This is sick 😖."

Others called her out for having a privileged outlook. "Lol wow!!!!!!!!!!! This video is for the rich ppl who shelter in their mansion without a care in the world," an angry user commented.

King isn't the only star who has received hate for their opinions on the coronavirus, however. Over the weekend, fans weren't happy when Madonna shared a video of herself naked in a bathtub, calling the outbreak "the great equalizer."

"That's the thing about COVID-19, it doesn't care about how rich you are or how famous you are, how funny you are, how smart you are, where you live, how old you are, what amazing stories you can tell. It's the great equalizer," she argued. "What's terrible about it is what's great about it. What's terrible about it is it's made us all equal in many ways and what's wonderful about it is it's made us all equal in many ways. Like I used to say at the end of human nature every night, we're all in the same boat. If the ship goes down, we're all going down together."

"Sorry my queen, love u so much, but we're not equal. We can die from the same diseases, but the poor will suffer the most. Do not romanticize nothing of this tragedy," one fan wrote.

Another added, "Bull s**t. I still got to go to work while you are taking a bubble bath with flowers bath bombs and all kinds of treats 😒."

