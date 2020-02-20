Jaime Camil on the 'Humongous Honor' of Being CBS' First Latino Comedy Lead Since Desi Arnaz (Exclusive)

Jaime Camil is making big strides for the Latinx community -- off screen and on.

With his upcoming sitcom, Broke, Camil is CBS' first Latino comedy lead since Desi Arnaz, who played Ricky Ricardo on I Love Lucy nearly 70 years ago.

"I don't know if that's true or not, but I heard that," Camil humbly told ET's Denny Directo on the red carpet at Premio Lo Nuestro in Miami, Florida, on Thursday (it is true). "If it is true, it's a humongous honor."

"I'm very happy. We have an airdate, April 2. Broke, that's Thursday nights, so we have a very strong comedy block for CBS, which is Young Sheldon, Man With a Plan, Mom and ourselves," he said. "So, we're super happy and we feel very blessed."

Camil's Las Pildoras De Mi Novio co-star, Sandra Echeverría, couldn't help but praise his big accomplishment. "I'm so proud of him. Jaime Camil is a leading actor on a CBS sitcom!" she gushed. "He's so talented, he's handsome, he has everything. Of course, he's starring on a show!"

"Every little step we take, it helps," Camil shared. "So, we have to keep walking the walk."

Camil is presenting at Thursday's Premio Lo Nuestro, but couldn't be more excited about everything he has on his plate. "It's a brilliant script," he raved of Las Pildoras De Mi Novio. "The script is super solid."



"It's a romantic comedy, and it's really, really funny. I got to see it for the first time last week, and I had so much fun. I was laughing, I was cracking up, and just to hear the people laughing so much, it was so exciting," Echeverría added. "I'm so, so proud of this film."

See more on Camil in the video below.