Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette Are a Dysfunctional Duo on CBS' 'Broke': Watch New Promo! (Exclusive)

Jaime Camil and Pauley Perrette are moving in together... on CBS' Broke, that is.

The Jane the Virgin star and NCIS alum team up for the brand new sitcom, which follows a single suburban mother, Jackie (Perrette), who takes in her estranged sister, Elizabeth (Natasha Leggero), and her sister’s wealthy husband, Javier (Camil), after the couple's money unexpectedly dries up. ET exclusively debuts a new promo for Broke, which begins airing Monday evening during The Neighborhood.

“Broke not only has wonderful, well-written comedy, but it has that extra heart that characters need to connect in a more sincere way with the audience. Thanks to this emotion, the empathy between characters and fans will hopefully transcend the screen and will make the comedy even more enjoyable," Camil tells ET over email. "The energy and love between castmates is honest and genuine and we truly enjoy being on set. Bringing these characters to life, driven by the brilliantly written words, I only hope that we can show the audience the honest bond we have as actors.”

Camil, who becomes the first Latino lead on a CBS comedy in 60 years since Desi Arnaz on I Love Lucy (a "humongous honor," the actor told ET earlier this month), shared his thoughts on why Broke stands out among other family sitcoms on television right now.

"I’d say its heart. Broke doesn’t only rely on its amazing brilliantly written comedy, but also on the family connections and sincere emotions the characters have and share with each other," he explains. "The audience will hopefully laugh hysterically and at the same time, will feel a deep connection and empathize with the characters and situations they’ll go through in every episode."

Most recently, Camil entertained audiences as the lovable, over-the-top soap star Rogelio de la Vega on Jane the Virgin and he noted his new character is a little less extra.

"I have a very distinct way of approaching comedy, so #rogeliofans will appreciate and connect with that for sure!" Camil writes. "Javier is less extravagant and doesn’t wear lavender but just like Rogelio, he has a deep and honest connection with family and the way he approaches his (now previously) lavish over-the-top lifestyle, makes his personality very endearing."

And Camil had nothing but praise for Perrette, promising fans who have watched her for years as Abby on NCIS will enjoy her comedic performance on Broke.

"Pauley is brilliant at comedy!" he muses. "Some fans may remember her from previous sitcoms and projects and not only her 16-year, fan-favorite run on NCIS. She is one of the most loved characters on CBS and throughout the world, but I have no doubt in my mind that this character will make her even more loved by fans and they’ll connect with her in a more emotional and heartwarming way."

Broke debuts Thursday, April 2 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

