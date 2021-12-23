Jaden Smith Opens Up About 10-Pound Weight Gain 2 Years After Family Staged Intervention

Jaden Smith's got his weight under control now, a huge improvement considering the lengths his family went to help him with his health issue.

The 23-year-old artist revealed during the latest episode of Red Table Talk that he's gained 10 pounds in the two years since his family staged an intervention, after the family grew concerned over Jaden's eating habits, or lack thereof. Fast forward to now, Jaden says he's in a much better place when it comes to his relationship with food.

"I was able to work with the doctors and really get my vitamins and get my supplements and protein shakes," Jaden said. "That's half of my diet. It's like a password that I have to find to my body. I'm like, 10 pounds heavier now at this point."

Jaden Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Getty

Jaden's health has improved exponentially, to the point he said he's not just maintaining his weight, but also adding muscle. Jaden then shared a photo of his improved physic. The chiseled body is a stark contrast to how Jaden said he looked during Coachella in 2019.

"That was a long way from where I was when I was at Coachella, where I just was like, bones," Jaden said. "I thought I was so tight. I was like, 'This. I'm swagging on this. Like, I need to take off my shirt right now." The recollection prompted his mom, Jada Pinkett Smith, to say, "Well, you were just trying to figure it out."

Jaden also admitted that eating pancakes for breakfast every day for practically his entire 23-year life didn't help his "gut" problem.

"My biggest gut problem would be like, just not being hungry when I need to be," he said. "Or being stressed. I have pain too. I eat so much sugar that I have a candida buildup that happens in my stomach."

When Pinkett Smith asks if it's from the pancakes, Jaden said it was actually from the syrup in his pancakes. For context, the show noted there are 42 grams of sugar in a serving of pancakes with syrup.

In any event, Jaden's come a long way since opening up about his eating habits during a September 2019 episode of Red Table Talk. At the time, Jaden admitted he was vegan but only ate "like two meals a day ... maybe one."

"Maybe just that one big meal and I'm like, 'Oh, you know, I didn't get around to it," he added.

Pinkett Smith's mother and co-host, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, also opened up about her "gut" problem. But, more importantly, she recently commemorated an important milestone in her life, celebrating 31 years of sobriety.

Banfield-Norris took to Instagram and posted a video and shared a message about her sobriety journey.

"So I'm outside and I just wanted to take a few minutes to be peaceful and still," Banfield-Norris said in her video. "Today is my anniversary, my clean date. 31 years, one day at a time."