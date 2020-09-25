Jada Pinkett Smith Opens Up to Brené Brown About Her Struggle With Codependency (Exclusive)

Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne "Gammy" Banfield-Norris are continuing to grow and learn in the upcoming episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk. ET has a sneak peek of Jada, her daughter, and mom speaking with best-selling author and frequent TED talk speaker Brené Brown about her studies in vulnerability, shame, guilt, fear and self-doubt.

"So you're saying every choice that you make in taking care of yourself slowly builds that internal self-trust," says Jada, pondering on the renowned researcher's advice. "That makes all the sense in the world."

"But let me ask this though, is there ever a time where there is too much of that?" Gammy then asks the group before telling Jada, "Because sometimes I think that you take on so much."

The 49-year-old actress admits, "I think that's part of my codependency as well because I don't want to burden anybody. You know, I want to help everybody, but I damn sure don't want anybody to feel like they got to help me."

The topic of codependency was a sensitive topic even for Brené, who jokingly told the women, "You do not wanna talk about this."

Also in the episode, Willow opens up about a time when she felt shamed by Jada and her dad, Will Smith.

Red Table Talk returns to Facebook Watch on Monday, Sept. 28 at 12 p.m. ET. In other upcoming episodes, special guests Jessica Alba, Ashley Graham and Amber Rose come to the red table to discuss mom shaming, sexual consent and more.