Jacob Elordi Describes His Perfect Date Amid Kaia Gerber Relationship

Jacob Elordi's perfect date is all about the romance! The 23-year-old actor, who's dating model Kaia Gerber, tells Vanity Fair that his ideal date would be "a night in Paris with wine, and you’re dressed to the nines."

Elordi, who previously dated his Kissing Booth co-star Joey King, also tells the mag about the downsides of dating as a celebrity.

"You want it to be genuine and real and have all the feelings of what you read in 1920s literature, but when people are watching and talking about it, it makes it a little bit difficult," he says of romantic relationships.

Elordi's comments to Vanity Fair echo those he gave to ET in July, when he admitted that public interest in his relationship initially "bothered" him.

"Just even the fact that somebody you don't know knows your name could be quite disembodying. But then eventually, for me personally, it's got nothing to do with me, you know," he explained at the time. "Imagine the store around the corner from where you are now. Whatever people are talking about is not your business, it's kind of how it feels. Unfortunately, it just has my name involved in it but it literally has nothing to do with me. It just doesn't affect the trajectory of my life. So I just kind of ignore it."

Elordi and Gerber, 19, made things Instagram official on Halloween, when they shared pics of themselves dressed up as Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

Prior to their Instagram debut, Elordi and Gerber were spotted kissing in Los Angeles and vacationing with her parents in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Around the same time as their Mexico getaway, a source told ET that "things are really great" between the pair. "They've been spending a lot of time together and seem super happy," the source added.

