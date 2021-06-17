Irina Shayk Spends Time With Ex Bradley Cooper Amid Kanye West Dating Rumors

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper know how to keep their co-parenting relationship positive.

The former flames were spotted out and about together shortly after the model sparked romance rumors with Kanye West earlier this month.

Shayk, 35, and Cooper, 46, were photographed hanging out and chatting in the Big Apple on Thursday, as they spent time with their 4-year-old daughter, Lea.

Cooper rocked a dark blue button-down shirt, khaki pants and a close-cut 'do, while Shayk kept things casual yet stylish in a white printed T-shirt, black pants and sandals. She also wore dark shades.

MediaPunch / BACKGRID

Cooper and Shayk began dating in 2015, and welcomed their little girl in March 2017. The couple called it quits in June 2019. However, the pair remained friendly as they raise their daughter together.

A source told ET in January, "Their co-parenting routine and schedule is going smoothly and they have respect for each other. Bradley’s first priority is Lea and Irina is a hands-on mom too... They both want what’s best for Lea, so it’s easy for them to be a team in that regard."

The pair's outing in New York comes shortly after Shayk sparked relationship rumors with West when she was spotted spending the rapper's 44th birthday with him in Provence, France.

A source told ET earlier this month that Shayk and West have "casually been seeing each other" and that they've "been friendly for a long time."

"Kanye loves having someone in the fashion world as that's a big part of his life and Irina enjoys Kanye’s passion for it," the source says. "The two have kept things on the DL for a while as they are both very private."

A second source tells ET that West and Shayk have "known each other for years through the entertainment and fashion industry."

"He has always thought she was extremely beautiful and cool," adds the source. "Now that they are both single at the same time, Kanye has been trying to woo Irina and impress her. They're having a good time together and Kanye really likes that Irina is low key and private."

Shayk previously appeared in West's 2010 music video for "Power," later walking in his Yeezy fashion show in 2012. West also name-dropped the 35-year-old model in his 2010 song, "Christian Dior Denim Flow," rapping, "I wanna see Irina Shayk next to Doutzen."

West's friendship with Shayk comes amid his highly publicized divorce from Kim Kardashian West. The 40-year-old reality star filed for divorce from the rapper in February, after six years of marriage. They share four children together -- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2.

For more on the burgeoning romance, see the video below.