Irina Shayk Explains Dramatic Met Gala Hair and Flower Girl-Inspired Ensemble (Exclusive)

Irina Shayk was a floral dream on Monday night at the Met Gala. The 35-year-old supermodel looked stunning in a strapless nude Moschino gown with colorful flower attachments.

"Jeremy [Scott] had this crazy idea that I have to be a flower girl," Shayk told ET's Rachel Smith on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

In addition to the beautiful gown, Shayk was also serving up an edgy pixie cut hairstyle for the fashion event.

"You know what, something has to come, you know? Something has to come dramatic to the Met Gala, and we decided it's about no makeup and fun hair, and here we go," she shared.

Taylor Hill/WireImage

While the model brought Scott as her date to the glamorous event, she stayed mum on who her real-life leading man is at the moment.

"Honey, life treats me always well," Shayk, who has been romantically linked to Kanye West, teased. "I can't complain."

When asked about the secret to her co-parenting success with her ex Bradley Cooper, Shayk simply said, "Rations."

Back in August, a source told ET that Shayk and West were having a good time seeing each other "without any strings attached."

While the 44-year-old rapper did not attend this year's Met Gala, his ex, Kim Kardashian West, did show up in an all-black Balenciaga ensemble, clearly inspired by her estranged husband.

For complete Met Gala coverage, keep checking in with ETonline.com.