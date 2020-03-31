Irina Shayk and Vito Schnabel Spark Romance Rumors After They're Spotted Together in NYC

Looks like Irina Shayk may have a new man in her life!

The 34-year-old Russian model (who shares 3-year-old daughter Lea De Seine with her ex, Bradley Cooper) was spotted out and about in New York City last Friday with art dealer Vito Schnabel.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Shayk can be seen entering Schnabel's Manhattan apartment. The two were wearing medical masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

The news comes just a few weeks after Shayk was photographed having lunch with Cooper and their daughter at Pier59 Studios in New York City. A source told ET at the time that Shayk was at the studio for a Victoria's Secret photoshoot and Cooper and their little one stopped by for a lunch break. Shayk and Cooper called it quits in June 2019 after more than four years together.

"I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst -- it’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple," Shayk told British Vogue in January. "I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground."

"It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider," she continued. "Trust me, there are days I wake up and I'm like, 'Oh, my God, I don't know what to do, I'm falling apart.'"

As for Schnabel, 33, he has been romantically linked to many famous women over the years, including Demi Moore, 57, Liv Tyler, 42, Elle Macpherson, 56, Heidi Klum, 46 and Amber Heard, 33.

