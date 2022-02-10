Ireland Baldwin Recalls Dad Alec Baldwin's 'Thoughtless Little Pig' Insult 15 Years Later

Allow Ireland Baldwin to accurately introduce herself.

In a new video recently shared on Instagram, the 26-year-old model put a spin on a current TikTok trend set to The Ting Tings' "That's Not My Name," in which celebrities share all the roles they've performed and titles they've held throughout their careers.

"My name is Ireland...," her video read, "but the media likes to call me…" She posed as the video listed labels including "fat," "attention seeking, voluptuous, promiscuous," "well-off, silver spoon fed brat w/ no real job," and "thoughtless little pig," a quote from the infamous leaked voicemail her father, Alec Baldwin, left her in 2007.

The video concluded with, " My name is Ireland. I’m a writer. And I think pigs are cute so jokes on you."

"I can’t even tell you how much time I’ve wasted worrying about headlines and comments. Can you believe that? Can you believe how much control we give others and how much power we give their narratives," Ireland wrote in the Instagram caption for the clip. "Maybe you don’t experience this on the scale that I do, but the majority of us have been called names and have had assumptions made about us. I hardly read articles that come out about me in general but often times when I do, I’m always sexualized in someway or compared to my parents in another. Unfortunately, positivity and good news hardly sells. The media is one giant garbage dump and I could give less of a s**t what they call me…"

Continued Ireland, "I know who I am for the first time in a long time and I’m excited to show you what I’ve been working on."

"I know that my decision to work in the entertainment industry will of course bring on the constant comparison to the achievements of both my parents," she said, referencing Alec and her mom, Kim Basinger, "and I continue to embrace the parts of myself that are indeed like them… but I am very excited to show you the individual that I am and the person I’ve grown to [sic] very proud of. I don’t give a f**k what you think about how I look, what I wear, what I think and say, and damn does it feel good to get to this point."

This is not the first time Ireland has addressed the "pig" comment Alec aimed at her when she was a child more than a decade ago. In more recent years, she's turned it into a punchline, including when she helped roast him on Comedy Central in 2019.

"It's good to be here," she said at the time. "I almost didn't even know about it because I haven't checked my voicemails from my dad from the last, like, 12 years [or] something."

In 2020, Ireland shared with ET that it was therapy and time that helped her and her dad overcome their rocky past. "We were both in really dark places in our lives and I think definitely things being publicized the way that they were made it all seem a lot more heightened and escalated than it really was," she explained, "because that obviously puts an added pressure onto any situation that people are going through privately when it’s made public."

All these years later, she holds her father in high regard. As she told ET, "I love him. I respect him more than anyone and his opinion."