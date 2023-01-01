Ireland Baldwin Pregnant With First Child: 'Happy New Year'

Ireland Baldwin's ending 2022 with a bang. She announced Saturday she's pregnant!

Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger's 27-year-old daughter took to Instagram and posted a photo of a sonogram. Ireland captioned the post simply, "Happy New Year" along with a red heart emoji. Ireland's been dating musician RAC (real name Andre Allen Anjos) over the last year or so. This will be the couple's first child.

Following the announcement, the couple was flooded with tons of congratulatory comments on each their posts. Neither Alec or Basinger have publicly reacted to the news.

Ireland's pregnancy news comes just over three months after her father and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed baby No. 7 into the world. Hilaria took to Instagram and announced the baby girl, Ilaria Catalina Irena, was born Sept. 22 at 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Ireland Baldwin / Instagram

According to the Daily Mail, Ireland and RAC began seeing each other last year and he made his first appearance on Ireland's Instagram back in June. Ireland and RAC enjoyed a vacation to Paris earlier this year, and the happy couple documented the experience on social media, which included lots of PDA.

The pregnancy announcement means Alec and Basinger will be grandparents for the first time.

Congrats!