Inside Vin Diesel's Intense 'Bloodshot' Workout (Exclusive)

To play the comic book superhero Ray Garrison, aka Bloodshot, Vin Diesel had to look the part. Luckily, he's Vin Diesel.

"Vin obviously brings a huge physicality to the roles he plays, and it was definitely not something we were going to shy away from," Bloodshot director David S.F. Wilson says about the film's lead in ET's exclusive clip.

Producer Dinesh Shamdasani adds that Diesel is a producer on the action film for a reason.

"The first day he was on set, you could just see all the attention get to him and he understood it and then he used all that power to help the production and help guide us," Shamdasani says. "It's why he's a producer on the film because he legitimately did the job. And he just elevates everything because he demands a higher level."

Showing off his guns in the gym, Diesel picks up giant weights, dishing, "Every morning I come in here and I've got to get a good quick workout and then I go to each crew member and I tell them how much I appreciate their work efforts and how much I appreciate their expertise."

His co-star, Lamorne Morris, quips, "He's given me life advice and advice on how to approach the business of it all. It's great of him -- someone so old, so bald -- to partake that wisdom on someone so young and handsome and beautiful."

Bloodshot went straight from theaters to digital purchase on March 24.

