Inside the 'Modern Family' Cast's Emotional Final Day of Filming After 11 Years (Exclusive)

It's not goodbye, it's see you later.

After 11 years, the Modern Familycast and crew bid farewell to the beloved ABC sitcom. A production source exclusively tells ET that "there was not a dry eye on set" for the final day of filming on Friday.

"Having been together for 11 years, everyone was so emotional," the source says. "There were definitely tears on-and-off all day, but especially when we got down to the last scene."

ET’s source says that many of the cast’s family members were also a part of the final celebration. Sofia Vergara's husband, Joe Manganiello, Jesse Tyler Ferguson's husband, Justin Mikita, and Sarah Hyland's fiancé, Wells Adams, were on the set to show their support.

According to the source, in between takes, Mangianello would chat with Vergara, but for the most part, he was hanging out on the side taking photos. Mikita, the source says, was behind the monitor watching. "Justin is like part of the family. He's really close with everyone."

The source shares that Ariel Winter's new boyfriend, Luke Benward, was not at Friday’s final taping, but he was spotted visiting her on set earlier this month.

As each actor was individually wrapped for the final time by the assistant director, they were all overcome with emotion. "It broke my heart seeing Jeremy [Maguire] crying. The kids grew up on the show! Aubrey [Anderson-Emmons] was a baby when she started," the source says.

The cast and crew also sang Green Day's "Time of Your Life" together and cried. "The Green Day song happened because two of our crew members lost a fantasy football bet and their punishment was to sing a song in front of the crew," the source explains. "And when it ended, they turned on Green Day and we all sang along and hugged each other.”

The whole crew was given a Modern Family yearbook filled with pictures of team members throughout the years. "It was such a sweet touch and something we can keep forever."

There was also a large vanilla cake that read, "Modern Family, modern farewell. Thank you cast and crew for the best show ever."

Post filming, the cast and crew were treated to an In-N-Out food truck. The source says many cried and watched a video that was put together for everyone. ET’s source says the official wrap party will take place Saturday night in Los Angeles for every person that has been a part of the show’s 11-year history.

Meanwhile, the actors, including Vergara, Ferguson, Hyland, Rico Rodriguez and more, also all took a moment to also share photos and videos from the tearful final day.

Modern Family will come to a close after 11 seasons on Wednesday, April 8.