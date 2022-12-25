Inside the Kardashian-Jenner's Extravagant Annual Christmas Eve Party

The Kardashian-Jenner family goes all-out all year round, but the holiday season sees the famed family in their most extravagant style -- and this year was certainly no exception!

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker hosted the annual Christmas Eve party. The elaborate affair was attended by Kim, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall, their partners and children, as well as several of their famous friends.

The Christmas Eve party decorating certainly did not disappoint with the ivy-covered mansion entryway being lined with giant red Christmas trees, twinkly lights in abundance, a massive array of holiday treats and food, and even a bright-red ball pit.

Khloe to the sound of “Cozy Little Christmas” showing off the Kardashian's Christmas decorations. pic.twitter.com/odLRnvdMhc — Katy Perry Info | Fan Account (@katyperryinfoo) December 25, 2022

Bringing the holiday entertainment to this year's Christmas Eve bash, Grammy-nominated singer Sia performed her song "Snowman" alongside none other than Kim's 9-year-old daughter, North West.

In a video posted to TikTok on Saturday, North is seen shimmering in a silver suit while performing with Sia in what appears to be a life-size present box. The duo sang in adorably perfect harmony!

The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party is famous for showcasing the family's most lavish and iconic dresses. This year, Kylie brought old Hollywood glamour to the holiday season by wearing a nude and black, lace gown that was made complete with black-lined stockings. She posted a photo of her look to Instagram with the caption "naughty or nice ?"

All eyes were on Kim in a glittering, metallic, floor-length dress. She also returned to her signature, long raven hair color for the event after sporting blonde hair in recent months.

Kendall opted for a sparkly, Christmas red-colored Valentino gown, which she showed off on her Instagram story. The supermodel posed in front of a heavily-decorated Christmas tree.

Khloe was dressed to the nines, wearing a red, strapless gown that was made complete with a diamond neckless and matching red lipstick. The Good American founder took to her Instagram story to pose with her 4-year-old daughter, True, who matched her mom in a cute red dress as well.

The annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party has been traditionally hosted by "momager" Kris in the past, but newlyweds Kourtney and Travis took on the spectacular task this year.

