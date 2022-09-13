Inside the 2022 Emmys After-Parties: 'Ted Lasso' Teases, Zendaya's Outfit Change and More

With the ceremony out of the way, winners and nominees from the 74th annual Emmy Awards quickly made their way to the high-profile after-parties to let loose.

The casts of Ted Lasso and Abbott Elementary had much to celebrate as they took home multiple wins, while other co-stars simply enjoyed being in one another's company.

Reese Witherspoon and other stars gave ET exclusive details on the upcoming seasons of their hit shows, while Jimmy Kimmel exclusively spoke with ET about his viral on-stage moment during Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech.

And the fashion extravaganza continued with some stunning outfit changes from the likes of Emmy winner Zendaya and others.

Here's what went down at the evening's biggest after-parties.

Netflix

The Cast That Plays Together

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Netflix

The stars of Never Have I Ever made a night of it at the Netflix Emmys after-party.

Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola Torres), Richa Moorjani (Kamala) and Christina Kartchner (Eve) were all spotted sitting on a couch chatting. They appeared to be very deep in conversation. They then made their way to the dance floor, with the three co-stars snapping a photo with their fellow cast member, Poorna Jagannathan (Nalini Vishwakumar). And Poorna and Richa were also seen busting a move on the dance floor.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

The show's creator, Mindy Kaling, also attended the event in a black crop top blazer and matching pants. She was joined by her longtime pal and co-presenter, BJ Novak. The duo stayed less than five minutes before exiting the bash.

Ruth's Victory Lap

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

After winning her third Emmy for playing Ruth Langmore on Ozark, Julia Garner had a blast at the Netflix after-party with her new golden statue in hand. She was spotted giving Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, hugs before returning to the dance floor with her husband, Mark Foster.

Garner shared the Emmy wealth, passing around her new trophy to all of her friends on the dance floor, as they took turns dancing with it. Garner danced so hard that she eventually kicked off her shoes and went barefoot and was later joined by Paul and his wife.

Mom and Dad

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, who play parents and husband-wife on Ozark, posed together at the after-party, celebrating their show's many nominations and win. Linney was spotted giving Garner a big hug after she took home her third Emmy for her role as Ruth.

Brother, Sister

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Famous siblings Tia and Tahj Mowry attended the fete together, with Tahj dancing with a glass of white wine in one hand and Tia dropping it low and going barefoot.

Tahj started filming himself and Tia as they danced and sang the words.

Squid Game Superstars

Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix

Tia and Tahj joined the cast of Squid Game and formed a massive crowd, dancing to hits by JAY Z, Kanye West, Drake, and more. The cast of the Netflix horror series took professional photos and selfies on the dance floor, as the DJ gave them multiple shout-outs. On the dance floor was Lee Jung-jae, Oh Yeong Su, Hwang Dong-hyuk, and HoYeon Jung, who was head banging and jumping around.

Governors Ball

Date Night

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

After attending the SAG Awards together in February, Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup were spotted holding hands while attending the Governors Ball. The couple skipped the awards show, but had no problem having some fun at the after-party.

And married pair Jason Ritter and Melanie Lynskey also attended the soiree together. The proud husband even held his wife's purse while she talked to a group of people.

Apple TV+

Reese's Tease

Though she insisted she couldn't give anything away about season 3 of The Morning Show,Reese Witherspoon did talk about Jon Hamm joining the cast of the hit drama.

"It's really juicy and good. There are lots of new characters," she told ET's Matt Cohen, adding of Hamm joining the cast, "It's so seamless, he just walks on. He's playing this amazing character that I can't wait for people to see because it pulls from life a little bit."

Ted Lasso's Lads

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

Football is life! It was a big night for the cast of Ted Lasso as they took home four Emmys and planned to celebrate accordingly.

"They certainly could drink me under the table," Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt, told ET's Denny Directo of his female co-stars. And of his co-star, Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), he gushed, "I'm just hanging onto his coattails whilst he's doing his thing."

Nick Mohammed (Nathan Shelley) admitted he was surprised by the Outstanding Comedy Series win.

"I thought Hacks was going to get it or Only Murders [In the Building]," he shared with ET. "Honestly, all those shows are so great. I'm just a fan of them, we feel very lucky."

Both Mohammed and Cristo Fernández (Dani Rojas) insisted that the upcoming season 3 would be the show's best.

"Hand on heart, I genuinely think it will be the best season," Mohammed said, with Fernández adding, "I'm looking forward to showing the season 3. I love it. I personally think it's the best one. All the writers are geniuses. There's going to be lots of football, lots of comedic moments. All the characters are going to have really interesting journeys."

Disney Emmys After-Party

Teacher's Night Out

It was a big night for the cast of Abbott Elementary, which took home a total of three Emmys for its debut season.

"It feels so much better than you think it feels! When I heard them say my name, it wasn't that I didn't believe it, but I didn't believe it," winner Sheryl Lee Ralph told ET's Matt Cohen.

In addition to celebrating their wins, the cast also reacted to the viral moment where the show's creator Quinta Brunson was forced to accept her first Emmy as comedian Jimmy Kimmel lay on the stage at her feet.

"I actually have to do Kimmel the night we premiere and we're going to have to talk about that," Brunson's co-star, Tyler James Williams, told ET laughing. "The commitment to the bit, I can really appreciate. I really get it. He just came out and said nothing, but only Jimmy Kimmel can do that."

Kimmel also spoke with ET about his admiration for Brunson at the after-party.

"She is so unbelievably talented, and I saw her pilot before it came out on ABC. I wrote to her, and I was like, 'I don't know how we got this, but congratulations. You made a pilot that any network would be ecstatic to get,'" Kimmel recalled, adding, "She's a lovely person as well."

Winner's Glow

When she spoke to ET at the after-party, Amanda Seyfried was still reeling from her win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series for her role as Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.

"It feels really incredible. It's surreal, and I'm super sober," Seyfried told ET's Matt Cohen of her big win. "My daughter stayed awake and cried because she was confused about how I was able to talk to her through the TV... I hate that she was emotional, but I also think it was just an exciting night because they were all together, my whole family."

She added that she was excited to have her husband, Thomas Sadoski, with her for the win.

"He has a premiere tonight in Toronto and he missed it for this," Seyfried told ET with a grin.

The Internet's Boyfriend

The Bear's Jeremy Allen White attended the annual awards show as a presenter, and spoke to ET's Matt Cohen about his new title as "The Internet's Boyfriend."

"I've heard about it," he admitted. "I have a pretty nice, healthy distance. I have Instagram, I don't have Twitter. I don't pay too much attention. But it's flattering, it's very nice."

HBO Emmy's Party

Red Hot Outfit Changes

David Livingston/Getty Images and FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Zendaya and Issa Rae turned up the heat in their bold red after-party looks. Zendaya's Euphoria co-star, Chloe Cherry, also donned a sparkly red number for the event, while Sydney Sweeney sported a teal cutout gown.

Father-Daughter Date Night

FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

Maude and Judd Apatow served as each other's dates with the 24-year-old Euphoria star fixing her famous dad's bowtie on the red carpet.

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards hosted by Kenan Thompson were broadcast live on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, check out the full winners list and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.



Reporting by Hiba Bary, Simone Corbett, and Carly Sloane.