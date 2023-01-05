Inside Prince Harry's Multi-Book Deal -- and Its $40 Million Price Tag

Fans can get used to seeing Prince Harry's name at bookstores everywhere.

The Duke of Sussex's highly anticipated memoir, Spare, is set to hit shelves on Jan. 10, and now ET has the inside scoop on the royal's lucrative multi-book deal with Penguin Random House, the publisher behind his tell-all.

ET has learned that Prince Harry has a four-book deal with Penguin Random House worth $35 to $40 million. The royal first announced the publishing contract in July 2021.

His first release within the book deal, Spare, is a personal memoir that will reportedly touch on everything from Harry's childhood in the public eye, his military service in Afghanistan, becoming a husband and a father and, of course, his highly publicized rift with his brother, Prince William, and other senior royals within the family.

Forthcoming books within the Penguin Random House deal, however, will cover other facets of Prince Harry's life in public service. ET understands that one of those books will touch on the Invictus Games, which Harry launched in 2014.

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The inaugural, multi-sport event supports wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women -- both veterans and those currently in service -- to inspire recovery through athleticism.

Ahead of Spare's release, excerpts from the deeply personal memoir have gone viral. On Wednesday, The Guardian published an excerpt from the memoir that details an alleged physical incident with William from 2019.

Harry claims William physically attacked him after the pair got into an argument over his wife, Meghan Markle.

Per the outlet, Harry describes a confrontation at his London home in 2019 in which the Duke of Sussex claims William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive," something Harry called a "parrot[ing of] the press narrative" about his wife.

According to Harry, the alleged altercation resulted in a visible injury to his back and is said to be one of many heated moments between the pair, which are detailed in the upcoming memoir.

The tell-all was set to be released in 2022 but was pushed back following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8.

"Spare takes readers immediately back to one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling — and how their lives would play out from that point on," the press release for the memoir reads, adding that this is Harry's story "at last," complete with "raw, unflinching honesty."

In anticipation of Spare's release, Harry is giving two interviews, both airing this Sunday -- one to ITV and another to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes.