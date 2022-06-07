Inside Pete Davidson's Bond With Kim Kardashian's Kids

Pete Davidson has a great relationship with Kim Kardashian’s children! The SKIMS founder, who shares kids North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex-husband Kanye "Ye" West, made sure things with the Saturday Night Live alum were serious, before she introduced them to her children.

“Kim and Pete have had a strong connection since day one, and it’s only getting stronger. Kim was cautious about bringing Pete around her kids when they started dating because she wasn’t sure if the relationship was for fun or serious,” a source tells ET. “When she noticed things were moving in a serious direction, she knew she’d one day introduce her children to Pete.”

The source says Kim, 41, had some help from her family when it came to how to introduce her children to her new boyfriend.

“Her family played a big part in helping Kim navigate the situation as Kanye made it clear he didn’t want anyone around his kids that Kim was with,” the source adds. “Kim and her family discussed how they’ve always navigated being a blended family well and that Kim had to do what was right for her and Pete. The kids and Pete get along very well and Kim seeing him be so great with them only made her fall in love with Pete more.”

On Tuesday, Pete, 28, was spotted having a guys’ day at Walmart with Saint. The duo was photographed checking out groceries in the self-checkout line. Pete and Saint were also recently spotted spending time with each other at the Grove shopping center in Los Angeles.

Kim finally shared the origins of her romance on the latest episode of The Kardashians. During a conversation with her sisters, Khloe and Kourtney, the social media maven shared that it was she who made the first move, asking SNL producers for the comedian’s phone number, after he didn’t show up to her after-party.

The reality star expressed that she wasn’t looking for anything serious, just to get back on the dating scene following her split. "I wasn’t even thinking, like, 'Oh my god, I’m going to be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE, need to get out there,'" Kim admitted. "... I was just basically DTF."

And since things have blossomed, Kim has nothing but great things to say about her man. "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I’ve ever met. The best heart. People always say, 'He’s so funny,' and it has to do with how funny he is. That’s, like, fourth on my list on why I like him," Kim said. "[He] always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He’s really, really thoughtful and humble and genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is genuine."