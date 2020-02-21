Inside Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Birthday Party With Kim and Kourtney Kardashian

Paris Hilton is sliving as she enters the last year of her '30s! The heiress had a sliving-themed bash on Thursday night, promoting the phrase she coined which is a combination of "slaying" and "living."

The event was hosted at "Slivington Manor," a residence in Beverly Hills’ Trousdale Estates neighborhood. The home was decorated with giant balloons that spelled out "Sliving" and "HBD Paris" and tons of rose table decorations. Outside the house was the "Slive Mobile," a convertible BMW painted with tie-dye bright colors. As for refreshments, guests were treated to Casamigos tequila cocktails and pizza.

While at the exclusive bash, party goers danced to Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream," Britney Spears' "Slave 4 U," and Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

According to sources, guests at the event included Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, French Montana, Rita Ora, Chris Brown, Travis Barker, Brett Ratner, Larsa Pippen, Chuck Liddell, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, actress Megan Pormer, Internet personality Lele Pons, and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi.

For the occasion, the birthday girl rocked a silver mini-dress with matching silver boots.

Sources tell ET that Paris' new boyfriend, entrepreneur Carter Reum, was by her side the entire night. One source said Paris and Carter packed on the PDA, and were seen kissing throughout the night.

Kim and Kourtney had the Keeping Up With the Kardashians camera crew with them at the party, and sources say the sisters arrived around 9:15 p.m. and stayed at the bash for about 30 minutes.

“Paris and Kim bonded just like the old days,” one source tells ET.

The sisters appeared to be in sweats for the event. Kim shared some videos from the party, where she caught up with a pal she hadn't seen for 10 years. At the end of the night, she shared a short clip of her and Kourtney in the car.

