Inside Niecy Nash and Wife Jessica Betts' 'Special Bond That Blossomed Into Love'

Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts shared a special bond long before they were officially a couple.

A source tells ET that the lovebirds, who tied the knot on Aug. 29, have actually known each other for several years and "have always been close."

"The two have shared a special bond that blossomed into love," the source says. "The couple kept their relationship news to a select few and have been enjoying quarantine together."

"They decided why wait to get married," the source adds. "The couple is excited about the future together."

Nash's wedding to Betts comes just five months after her divorce from Jay Tucker was finalized. The two -- who said "I do" in 2011 -- announced they were splitting in October 2019, with Nash filing for divorce in December of that same year.

ET's source says that Betts had nothing to do with Nash's breakup with Tucker, noting that Nash and her ex "were having issues for a while."

On Monday, Nash and Betts broke the exciting news to fans that they were married, both sharing a beautiful snapshot from their outdoor wedding ceremony to Instagram. "Mrs. Carol Denise Betts 💍," Nash captioned her post. "@jessicabettsmusic #Love Wins🌈 @robertector."

While it's yet to be revealed exactly when Betts and Nash first met, or when their friendship turned romantic, the two have definitely known each other for quite some time. In 2016, for example, Betts reposted a video shared by Nash in which she praised her musical talent. "Jessica Betts is an artist that feeds your soul," Nash said in the video. "I love you, Jessica!"

Then, in 2018, Betts worked with Nash on an episode of Claws. At the time, Nash shared a behind-the-scenes video from the episode on her Instagram.

"#BTS One of my favs ❤️@jessicabettsmusic this was my [character's] wedding song," explained Nash, who plays Desna Simms on the series. "It didn’t make it in the final cut but I love it! ➡️ for her singing MUCH better than me."

