Inside Miley Cyrus' 'Low-Key' Romance With Maxx Morando

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s relationship is low-key, just like the pop star likes it. A source tells ET that the “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” singer and the Liily drummer are just enjoying spending time with each other.

"Miley and Maxx have been having a good time together,” the source tells ET. “They've been together for a little while and are just enjoying their relationship. Miley likes the fact that they are low-key as a couple and is just focused on doing her thing and being around people that make her happy, and Maxx does that."

Cyrus, 29, and Morando, 23, were recently spotted getting in some quality time during a trip to Mexico. The pair was photographed sharing a kiss in a private villa by the pool in Cabo San Lucas. The pair looked happy, as Marando helped the “We Can’t Stop” singer put her jacket over her all-black ensemble.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gucci

Prior to their romantic vacation, the pair was spotted getting cozy for the first time during the Gucci Love Parade in November. Their romance carried over into the new year, when Morando was on hand to help Cyrus ring in 2022 in Miami, during the Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which she hosted with her friend, Pete Davidson.

Cyrus’ romance with Morando comes after she and ex-husband Liam Hemsworth ended their relationship in 2019. In 2020, a source told ET that the divorce kicked off a huge year of changes, which included a brief relationship with Cody Simpson, as well as her sobriety influencing her career and other relationships.

"Miley's sobriety has made her very present in her relationship," the source said at the time, following her split with Simpson. "Her decision to be sober has changed the way she thinks about life. She would describe herself as a believer in this new way of life and is looking to make sobriety a long-term lifestyle."