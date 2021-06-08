Inside Meghan Markle's Children's Book 'The Bench' and the Sweet Father-Son Illustrations

The touching picture book details the special bond between father and son, as was inspired by her husband, Prince Harry's, connection with their 2-year-old son, Archie.

In newly released illustrations from illustrator Christian Robinson via Random House Children's Books, all different types of fathers spend time with their sons. One dad and his child wear matching pink tutu skirts and pose with their legs in the air, a father in the military tosses his excited son in the air as he returns home, and another smiling dad holds his baby boy while resting peacefully on a bench.

Random House Children’s Books

Random House Children’s Books

Random House Children’s Books

The words, which were inspired by a poem Meghan written to Harry on Father's Day, are very sweet. "You'll love him. You'll listen. You'll be his supporter," she writes.

The Duchess of Sussex, who also narrates the audiobook, adds more from her own perspective, writing, "And here in the window, I'll have tears of great joy, looking out at My Love and our beautiful boy."

Additionally, featured inside the book was a small illustration of a bearded Harry holding their son, Archie's, hand. There is also an illustration at the end of the book which features Harry and Archie feeding the chickens while a woman, seemingly Meghan, wears a sunhat and carries a baby in a sling. Presumably that baby is Meghan and Harry's newborn daughter, Lilibet "Lili" Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born on June 4.

For more on the new addition to their family, watch the clip below.