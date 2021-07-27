Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Co-Parenting Relationship

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are doing their part to co-parent successfully and amicably.

A source tells ET, "Kanye and her have been coparenting successfully and both of them want what's best for the kids," and that their four children -- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 -- are "doing great" following their split.

The source adds that the two "have been supportive of each other" when it comes to raising their kids after Kardashian filed for divorce in February.

"Kim is continuing to stay focused on her kids and her brand," the source continues, adding that the reality star and beauty mogul "wouldn't be fully opposed to dating again if the right guy came along down the line."

"Kim has always been a really hands on mom," the source says. "She does a great job at balancing and spending time with them, even with work being so busy for her. Family time is and always will be a huge priority to her."

Meanwhile, the source also weighed in on West spending time with model Irina Shayk, whom he's known for years.

"Kanye and Irina are just keeping things casual and friendly," the source says. "Irina isn't looking for anything serious right now and is enjoying being single."

Furthermore, the source states that Kardashian "was never bothered or phased by Irina and Kanye spending time together. She wants him to be happy, at the end of the day."

Kardashian and West have been spending time together, along with their kids, in their efforts to coparent amicably.

They reunited earlier this month to take their kids to the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, before it opened to the public.

"They were wearing all black and looked like a nice, normal family that was relaxing and having a good time," a source told ET at the time. "Kim, Kanye and their kids arrived for a private early viewing, but they enjoyed themselves so much they stuck around after the museum opened their doors and mingled with the public for almost an hour. No one bothered them or seemed to really notice them. It was a genuine, sweet moment for the family where they were able to relax in a public setting without being disrupted."

Check out the video below to hear more.