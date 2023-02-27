Inside Jeremy Renner's Physical Therapy and Mental Recovery 2 Months After Accident

Jeremy Renner is putting in the work amid his recovery. On Monday, the 52-year-old actor took to his Instagram Story to share a health update, two months after his snowcat accident.

In one video, Renner rides a stationary bike. Alongside the clip, the actor wrote that he'll do "whatever it takes" to recover.

Instagram / Jeremy Renner

It's not just physically that Renner is working to recover, though. He's also taking care of his mental health. In another post, Renner showed fans his latest read, The Book of Awakening.

"Mental recovery too," he wrote.

Instagram / Jeremy Renner

As ET previously reported, Renner was crushed by a snowcat near his home in the Mt. Rose Highway area of Reno, Nevada, last month while towing his nephew's car. At the time, Renner tried to prevent his nephew from being hurt but ended up getting pulled underneath it himself.

Renner suffered "30 plus broken bones" as a result of the accident, and had to undergo chest surgery for "blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries."

In the weeks since, Renner has been putting his all into his recovery. He's given fans a peek at his physical therapy regiment, joked he's "in the shop now, working on me," and revealed that he's been getting electric stimulation on his leg.