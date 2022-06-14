Inside Chris Rock and Lake Bell's Romance -- and Why They're the Perfect Match

Chris Rock and Lake Bell are going strong! A source tells ET that the couple is a great match because they share similar values.

"Lake is very down-to-earth, and like Chris, she's not at all caught up in the Hollywood fakeness," the source says, before adding of Rock, "He finds her very refreshing."

In addition to their aligned values, the source says that Rock, 57, and Bell, 43, have a similar sense of humor.

"She's got a dry sense of humor and doesn't take herself too seriously," the source says of the actress, who got divorced from Scott Campbell in 2020. Bell shares two kids -- Ozgood, 5, and Nova, 7 -- with her ex.

The source notes that Rock and Bell aren't putting any pressure on themselves, and are instead just seeing where their relationship will go.

"Lake is new to dating and her priority is on her two young kids," the source says. "Chris has his plate full with preparations for his upcoming NYC tour dates and the taping of his comedy special."

Despite their busy schedules, the source says that Rock and Bell are "making an effort to fit in time together whenever possible."

The new couple was first linked last month, when they attended a baseball game in St. Louis together. Following that outing, the pair was spotted in California on several occasions, even holding hands at one point.

Shortly thereafter, a source told ET that Rock and Bell have been dating for a couple of months.

"It’s a good sign when he’s making time for someone while on tour," the source said of Rock. "He’s hyper focused on his tour and upcoming comedy special, so I know he really likes her since he’s making seeing her a priority!"

ET has reached out to Rock and Bell's reps for comment.