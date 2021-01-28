Inside Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk's 'Very Friendly' Relationship After Split

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are making it work post-split. The former couple has a "very friendly and cordial relationship" a year and a half after their breakup, a source tells ET.

Cooper, 46, and Shayk, 35, started dating in 2015, and welcomed their daughter, Lea de Seine Cooper, in March 2017. It's their dedication to 3-year-old Lea that has kept the pair working as a "team" after their June 2019 split, ET's source says.

"Their co-parenting routine and schedule is going smoothly and they have respect for each other," the source explains. "Bradley’s first priority is Lea and Irina is a hands-on mom too."

ET's source adds, "They both want what’s best for Lea, so it’s easy for them to be a team in that regard."

Family is everything to Cooper, who opened up last year about caring for his mother, Gloria, in quarantine. In a conversation with Anthony Ramos published by Interview magazine last August, Cooper said he was doing all he could to protect his mother amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I’m with my daughter and my mother and my two dogs, and we have not left the house. My mother is going to be 80, and she has a colostomy bag, so I can’t let anybody in the house," he said. "And I can’t leave the house, because if she gets it, it’s over."

"We live in a little townhouse, thankfully there’s a backyard," Cooper continued, noting how he's also trying to entertain his daughter. "I’m running a one-man preschool. We get up, we do swim class in the bathtub."

Gloria has accompanied her son to many Hollywood events, including to the 2019 Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Picture for A Star Is Born.

