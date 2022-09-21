Inside Adam Levine’s Decision to Address Cheating Allegations: ‘He Is Embarrassed,’ Source Says

"Adam wanted to speak out as soon as possible so that any stories didn't get out of hand,” a source tells ET. “He wanted to confront everything head on and address things right away. He is embarrassed and recognizes that his actions were inappropriate.”

The source adds, “He's trying to make things right with Behati and his family."

Another source previously told ET that the “Girls Like You” singer and his wife have had problems in their relationships, just like other couples. However, the singer is adamant that it will never happen again.

"Adam loves to get attention from women and crossed a boundary," the source said, "but he's telling Behati it will never happen again."

Earlier this week, the Instagram model released a series of TikToks, where she alleged that she and the “Pay Phone” singer had an affair.

Included in the videos were screenshots of their alleged conversation where Levine -- who expecting his third child with Prinsloo -- compliments her looks and asks if he could name his unborn child after her.

Following the accusations, Levine took to his personal social media to release a statement and deny the cheating allegations but admit to being inappropriate.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the father of two began in a statement released on his Instagram Story. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Levine added that he and his wife had addressed the situation. "I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he wrote. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

Earlier this week, Levine and Prinsloo were spotted smiling and enjoying time with each other in Montecito, California.