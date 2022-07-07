'Insecure' and 'Send Help' Star Jean Elie Gets Engaged to Randall Bailey -- See the Pics

Congratulations are in order! Insecure alum Jean Elie proposed to his longtime girlfriend Randall Bailey last month while on vacation in Greece.

As the Haitian-American actor and producer explained to Essence, it was hard picking the perfect moment to pop the question because he "didn't want to do it at the top because I felt like it was corny."

"I was sweating bullets all day because I knew I wanted to propose on our way to Mykonos," he shared. "I didn't want to do it out the shower because I thought that was corny, and I was like, 'Do I want to do it at dinner?' I was like, 'I don't want to do it at dinner either.'"

Eventually, the actor found the special moment while the two were enjoying drinks and fireworks unexpectedly began going off over the ocean. "I said, this is beautiful. It can't be anything better than this," he recalled. "I said, 'There's a lot of things I want in life, and right now the only thing I want is you. Will you marry me?' She said yes, and then she was like, 'This is f*cking really happening!' I said, 'Yes, the f*ck it is.'"

Sara Popovic

Sara Popovic

When it comes to their wedding plans, Bailey told the outlet she doesn't need much, saying, "I'll go to the courthouse, I don't care. I don't need any of the pomp and circumstance."

Elie has a different idea in mind. "We're going to have some griot, lambi, tassot. We're going to have the whole gamut of Haitian food," he said. "We're going to have Haitian music playing . . . My family likes to party. So we're definitely going to have a lot of that in our wedding."

Sara Popovic

Elie has a lot to be excited about in his future! Most known for his role as Issa Dee’s witty brother Ahmal on the HBO comedy series, the actor is gearing up for the release of his own project: a coming-of-age series titled, Send Help.

Created by Elie and Insecure writer, Mike Gauyo, the dark comedy follows Fritz Jean-Baptiste (Elie), a first-generation Haitian American actor feeling on top of the world after landing a starring role on the fictional hit TV show, This Can’t Be Us. Frtiz juggles his demanding career with being the sole support system for his incredibly demanding family, which is still reeling from a recent tragedy.

Fritz is firing on all cylinders until he receives a fateful call delivering the news of his show’s cancellation. As he struggles to conquer his feelings of imposter syndrome and deal with the Hollywood community and his high-maintenance family, he leans on his closest friends and confidantes to navigate the difficult and often comical scenarios in his life. Now unemployed, Fritz struggles to keep his family afloat while struggling to overcome the challenges of, once again, "making it" in Hollywood.

Send Help also stars Catfish Jean, Courtney Taylor, Amin Joseph, Karina Bonnefil, Karen Obilom, Kimiko Singer and newcomer, Ana Bowen.

"I am extremely excited to finally share this series with the world, as it's been a labor of love for the last several years. As a first generation Haitian American, I was honored to bring this, first of its kind, Haitian American story to the big screen," Elie said in a statement. "I'm so grateful to the community of dedicated creators that are bringing Send Help to life. From the writer’s room, to the incredible cast, to everyone behind the scenes - we can’t wait to bring you along Fritz’s journey to figuring out how to get out of his own way."

"The magic of telling diverse, nuanced, stories like Send Help is that it can be a very culturally specific show, while also touching on universal themes that everyone can relate to," added Gauyo. "Jean and I are extremely proud of the show and the team that came together to create it…can't wait for folks to watch."

Send Help premieres Aug. 11 on AMC's ALLBLK streaming service.