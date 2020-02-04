Ina Garten Sipping a Giant Cosmopolitan Is the Quarantine Vibe We Need

In these trying times, Ina Garten is here to remind us of the important things in life, like cocktail hour! As fans are spending their days social distancing and in at-home quarantine, the 72-year-old Barefoot Contessa star took to her Instagram on Wednesday to share her cosmopolitan cocktail recipe.

"During these stressful times it's really important to keep traditions alive. My favorite tradition is the cocktail hour," Garten says in the clip.

The TV personality goes on to share one of her signature lines with a twist, joking, "You never know who's going to stop by. Wait a minute, nobody's stopping by."

She also made several references to everyone's shared boredom, joking, "You have to shake it for 30 seconds. We have lots of time, it's not a problem."

Garten, who posted the video early in the morning, added, "During a crisis, you know, cocktail hour can be almost any hour."

She then brought out a giant martini glass the size of her head, and poured the drink into the glass before taking a big sip.

"Doesn't that look fabulous, nice and cold and lots of it," she said. "Stay safe, have a very good time, and don't forget the cocktails."

Needless to say, Garten's how-to video quickly went viral. "Say what you will about Ina Garten, but nothing is going to top this woman posting a video where she's making a 4.5 cup cosmo for herself at like 9 a.m. on a Wednesday," one fan wrote.

Another fan got creative and reworked the video, noting: "I don't know why I've done this but I made an edit of the video of Ina Garten making a gigantic cosmo."

Check out these other reactions:

