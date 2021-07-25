Iggy Azalea Says She'll No Longer Share Photos of Her Son Onyx

Iggy Azalea says she'll be keeping her son's life more private from now on. The rapper shared on Twitter on Friday that she'll no longer be posting photos of her son Onyx after trolls made fun of his outfits.

Azalea, who shares her 1-year-old son with ex Playboi Carti, tweeted, "I've decided I won't be posting about Onyx or sharing images online anymore. Y'all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope!"

"I don't play about my baby. At ALLLLLLL," she added in another tweet.

I’ve decided I won’t be posting about onyx or sharing images online anymore.

Y’all not about to be out here playing with my baby on my watch, nope! — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 22, 2021

I don’t play about my baby.

At ALLLLLLL. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 22, 2021

A fan's comment about Onyx's dinosaur onesie last week set Azalea into mama bear mode. "Imagine being so miserable that you bully a one year old child for picking his own outfit," she replied to the user on Twitter. "Y'all so corny and bored and it's really a damn shame."

That prompted Playboi Carti fans to jump in, suggesting the jokes about Onyx's outfits were all made in good fun. But Azalea wasn't having it. "My child is not a sub-brand for his fathers fans to obsess over or clown on because the reality is that y'all don't like his mom so you think it's cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears," she said. "Know that I will smack you in person, and so will his dad."

My child is not a sub-brand for his fathers fans to obsess over or clown on because the reality is that y’all don’t like his mom so you think it’s cute to be rude about a baby and what funny stuff he wears.

Know that I will smack you in person, and so will his dad. https://t.co/NsNNAt6Gyo — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) July 22, 2021

Azalea's decision to keep her son off social media comes soon after she announced a break from music. The 31-year-old rapper revealed earlier this month that following the release of her upcoming album, End of an Era, she'll take a multi-year break from the industry.

"End of an Era is so special to me because after I drop my album next month I am going to take a few years to focus on other creative projects and things I'm feeling passionate [about] and inspired by, beyond music," she tweeted. "I'm excited for you guys to see different sides to me in the future."

"Shifting my energy and focus to what I'm most excited about it what is right for me and I hope you'll continue to support whatever creative projects I'm out here doing!" Azalea continued. "I really love this album and I just want my fans to enjoy this with me. I hope I see so many of you on tour!"

See more in the video below.