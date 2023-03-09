Idris Elba Reveals the Best Dancer at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

Idris Elba is spilling some royal tea! In an interview with ET Canada, the 50-year-old actor revealed who the best dancer was at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding reception, which he DJ'd.

After admitting that he was "so nervous" for the gig, Elba shared that it was the Duchess of Sussex herself who knew how to bust a move on the dance floor.

"I think Meghan was the one that was really letting it go," he said. "… She just had a lot of fun. It was her wedding, so she had the greatest time."

This isn't the first time Elba has opened up about his high-profile DJ job. Last April, Elba told Jimmy Kimmel that he wasn't paid to DJ the part, but rather it was "my gift for my friends."

Around the same time, while speaking on BBC's 1Xtra Rap Show, Elba discussed the tracks he was spinning all night long.

First, he revealed that Dr. Dre's 1999 hit song, "Still D.R.E.," was "Meghan's choice," and all of the guests "went off" when it was played. As for the track that brought the house down, Elba pointed to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."

"They went off on that tune," he said.

Watch the video below for more on the Sussexes.