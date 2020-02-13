Ice-T’s 'In Ice Cold Blood' Returns With Shocking Premiere (Exclusive Sneak Peek)

In Ice Cold Blood, hosted by Ice-T, is back with a shocking new season of unbelievable true stories about sex, money and obsession -- and their tragic ends. In the premiere, “Swimming With Sharks,” a teenage girl is found beaten to death in a neighborhood pool as her father goes on a mission to catch the killer. ET has an exclusive sneak peek of the case that will ultimately change crime-fighting forever.

The clip is just a brief look at what’s to come from the Law & Order: SVU star’s addictive true-crime series. The upcoming real-life cases featured on season three shine a spotlight on what Oxygen calls an “unhinged passion motivating someone enough to kill.”

Following the premiere is another story about a hotshot defense attorney who is stabbed in her own office, leading detectives to sift through a pool of possible suspects as they determine if it was work-related or something unexpected.

In Ice Cold Blood, hosted by Ice-T, premieres Thursday, Feb. 13, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Oxygen.