'iCarly' Renewed for Season 3 at Paramount Plus

iCarly won't be leaving fans hanging! Paramount+ has renewed the revival for a third season, the streaming service announced Wednesday.

The series will go into production later this year and will be slotted for a 2023 premiere.

The sophomore season ended with Freddie's girlfriend, Pearl, confronting Carly and Freddie over their feelings for each other. The kicker: the pair didn't deny that she was wrong.

“iCarly’s loyal fan base grew up with Carly, Spencer and Freddie, and have now fallen in love with Harper and Millicent, too,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of streaming for Paramount+. “We’re thrilled to have Miranda, Jerry, Nathan, Laci and Jaidyn return for a third season and we know Paramount+’s growing YA audience is as well. And I, for one, must find out what happens with #Creddie!”

Watch the season 3 teaser below.

iCarly stars Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor, Nathan Kress, Laci Mosley and Jaidyn Triplett. Cosgrove is an executive producer alongside showrunner Ali Schouten-Seeks. Trainor and Kress are also producers with Alissa Vradenburg.

The original series ran from 2007 to 2012 on Nickelodeon, and followed a group of best friends as they created a webcast for and about kids their age while grappling with everyday problems and adventures.

Paramount+

Last month, ET was with Cosgrove at the launch for Paramount+ U.K. to look ahead at season 3 -- and yes, she's totally #TeamCreddie!

"I personally want Freddie and Carly to be endgame," Cosgrove told ET's Cassie DiLaura in London. "I think Nathan has a whole theory about this where he thinks Freddy tried too hard for too long and that he doesn't know that they're meant to be together. But my personal take is I think they would be really good for each other, so I'm hoping that that's how the series ends. But I'm just like everybody else, I don't know exactly what's going to happen."

iCarly is now streaming on Paramount+.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.