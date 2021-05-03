'iCarly' Cast Is Reuniting at 2021 Kids' Choice Awards

The iCarly gang will soon be together again! A rep for Nickelodeon confirms to ET that Miranda Cosgrove, Jerry Trainor and Nathan Kress will be presenting together at the Kids' Choice Awards later this month.

Cosgrove, Trainor and Kress appeared on the Nickelodeon series from 2007 to 2012. Throughout its tenure, iCarly and its stars took home six Kids' Choice Awards.

News of the onstage reunion comes after Paramount+ ordered a continuation of the Nickelodeon series last year. Cosgrove, Trainor and Kress are all set to reprise their roles, and have even shared a pic together from the set of the project.

The show followed Cosgrove's Carly Shay, as her internet show, iCarly, became a success. Trainor played Carly's brother, Spencer, while Kress starred as her best friend, Freddie.

The revival is described "as a new chapter for the most successful kids’ sitcom of all time," where Cosgrove, Kress and Trainor "join new friends for a look at these characters’ present-day lives, adventures and comedic mishaps," per Deadline.

Jennette McCurdy was also part of the original series as Carly's other friend, Sam. McCurdy, though, is not expected to return for the revival, as she shared earlier this month that she's quit acting and said that she's "ashamed" of her career and past roles.

It is also unclear if Noah Munck, who played Carly's friend, Gibby Gibson, will return.

The Kids' Choice Awards, which will be hosted by Kenan Thompson, will air live on Saturday, March 13, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT on Nickelodeon.

ET and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of ViacomCBS.