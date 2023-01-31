Hulk Hogan's Rep Reacts to Kurt Angle Claiming Wrestler Can't Feel His Lower Body After Back Surgery

Hulk Hogan's rep is speaking out following fellow wrestler Kurt Angle's recent claims about Hogan's health. On a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show podcast, Angle, 54, talked about catching up with 69-year-old Hogan at the 30th anniversary of WWE's Monday Night Raw.

"Hogan had his back surgery again. He had the nerves cut from his lower body," Angle claimed on the podcast. "He can't feel his lower body. He has to use his cane to walk around. I thought he was using his cane because he had pain in his back. He doesn't have any pain. He has nothing at all. He can't feel anything. He can't feel his legs so he has to walk with a cane, so that's pretty serious."

However, a rep for Hogan refutes some of Angle's claims, saying that the longtime professional wrestler and reality TV star is "doing well and is not paralyzed."

"Everything is OK with him," Hogan's rep tells ET. "Hulk is someone with a lot of humor."

The rep adds that the father of two is able to walk without a cane.

On Monday, Hogan posted a photo of himself on Twitter at a karaoke night at his restaurant, Hogan's Hangout, in Clearwater Beach, Florida.

He teased the appearance in a video with his son, Nick, with his signature intensity.