Hugh Jackman Celebrates His 26th Wedding Anniversary With Wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness are celebrating another year of love! On Monday, the Music Man star gave his wife a special shout-out as he celebrated their 26th wedding anniversary.

“Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife,” Jackman wrote. “Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!.”

Next to the sweet post was a picture of Furness nuzzled close to her husband as he snapped a picture of them in front of a beautiful body of water.

Jackman, 53, and Furness, 66, tied the knot in 1996. The pair are parents to Oscar, 21, and Ava, 16.

In September, the Greatest Showman star shared a throwback picture of him and his longtime love. “20ish years ago. #Deb #tbt,” the star wrote.

In 2021, Jackman celebrated their 25th anniversary with a series of pictures from their wedding day.

“Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper,” he wrote.

“The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater," he added. "I’m forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together. We’ve only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart!”