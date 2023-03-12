Hugh Grant Rolls His Eyes at Ashley Graham After Awkward 2023 Oscars Red Carpet Interview

Red carpet interviews aren't for everyone. It seems Hugh Grant wasn't thrilled by his chat with ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars co-hostAshley Graham, or her line of questioning ahead of Sunday's 95th Oscars.
While chatting with Graham outside the Dolby Theatre ahead of the big show, Grant seemed to get increasingly irritated throughout the conversation, and really didn't want to engage at all.
When asked what he's wearing -- a fairly normal red carpet question -- Grant simply said, "Just my suit." He was equally terse when asked who he was rooting for, responding, "No one in particular."
Graham tried to turn things around, asking about his highly talked-about cameo in Glass Onion, but it was to no avail, with Grant simply responding, "Well, I'm barely in it. I’m in for about three seconds."
The cringey exchange came to an end with one final uncomfortable moment when, after asking a final question and getting nothing in return, Graham said, "Well, OK, it was nice to talk to you."
"Yeah," Grant said, seemingly rolling his eyes as he handed back the mic.
The moment didn't go unnoticed with fans watching at home, and many were quick to take to Twitter to share their thoughts.
Some felt the dismissive nature of his answers was insulting, while others sympathized with the repetitive nature of red carpet interviews in general.
Meanwhile, some fans jokingly suggested that Grant was being forced to do the interview against his will.
