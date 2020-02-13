'HSMTMTS': Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo Sing Acoustic Version of 'I Think I Kinda, You Know' (Exclusive)

ET has the exclusive first look at Joshua Bassett and Olivia Rodrigo performing a new acoustic version of the series' original song, "I Think I Kinda, You Know," that will hopefully tide you over until the long break between seasons is over.

The sweet ballad was originally featured in the first episode of the freshman season, as the tune Nini (Rodrigo) writes and performs for Ricky (Bassett) via an Instagram video she posts to her account before they abruptly break up.

The song was the catalyst for Ricky's inability to say "I love you" back to Nini, which kicked off a roller-coaster season-long journey for the estranged couple as they weaved in and out of each other's orbits. Thankfully, it all worked out in the end... for now.

Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek at the acoustic version of "I Think I Kinda, You Know," available on the Disney Music Vevo channel on Friday, below.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the musical production featured in the second season will be the Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast. Debuting in late 2020, the Disney+ series' upcoming 12-episode season will continue to feature iconic musical numbers from the High School Musical movies, as well as original songs.

Following the freshman finale, creator Tim Federle spoke to ET about whether he would be veering away from using High School Musical 2 as the framework for the second season (and High School Musical 3 for a hypothetical third season) as the series' in-show musical production.

"Definitely not abandoning. There are so many great songs in this entire franchise that I wouldn't be surprised if somehow we heard some of these, but in terms of expanding the universe, it's going to be hard for me to go past three seasons and all we did was High School Musical. And so I think even loosening some of the self-reference [would be nice]," Federle said in January.

"There will always be the Zac [Efron] and Vanessa [Hudgens] generation. And we really tried hard, not only to not take anything away from that but rather to celebrate that moment in time. But to get to the end of the season and see the internet light up about Carlos and Seb and Ricky and Nini and Gina and Kourtney and Big Red and Ashlyn has given me the strength and confidence to truly lean into saying this is a new generation, both as an audience and as a group of actors. There's over a thousand musicals a year that get done at high schools across the country. So why shouldn't we have our pick?"

The entire first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is streaming now on Disney+.

