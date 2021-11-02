'HSMTMTS': Asher Angel and 'Dear Evan Hansen' Star Join Season 2

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is adding new blood.

Asher Angel and Dear Evan Hansen star Andrew Barth Feldman have joined the season 2 cast of the Disney+ series as new guest stars, the streaming service announced Thursday. Angel's casting marks a mini Andi Mack reunion with former co-star Sofia Wylie.

Angel will play Jack, who is described as "a charming, smooth-talking student with wanderlust." Barth Feldman will be introduced as French exchange student Antoine.

"The cast and I are excited for fans to see how Andrew and Asher expand our East High cinematic universe," executive producer Tim Federle said in a statement.

Barth Feldman and Angel join previously announced recurring guest stars Derek Hough, who plays Zack, the new drama teacher at East High's rival high school who returns to Salt Lake after a successful acting career in New York City; Roman Banks (Dear Evan Hansen) as Howie, a high school junior who works after school as a delivery guy for Big Red's family's pizza shop; and Olivia Rose Keegan (Days of Our Lives) as Lily, an energetic East High student whose sweetness masks her highly competitive nature.

Debuting later this year, the 12-episode sophomore season will feature the East High drama department's production of a beloved Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast. Iconic musical numbers from the High School Musical movie franchise, as well as the stage production of Beauty and the Beast and original songs, will be spotlighted throughout the season.

Here's the official synopsis for the new season, per Disney+: "In season two, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theater competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested and ballads are belted."

Series stars Olivia Rodrigo, whose star wattage has exploded following the release of "Drivers License," and Joshua Bassett also penned original songs. Rodrigo, Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Reneé, Frankie Rodriguez, Joe Serafini, Mark St. Cyr and Kate Reinders star in the series.

Following the freshman finale, Federle spoke with ET about expanding the world of HSMTMTS and whether that included the introduction of new key characters.

"I'm looking big picture at how we expand the show, so that definitely includes the idea of new characters. Exactly where they'll land or who they'll be is still in clay phase," he said last January. "But yeah, generally speaking in second seasons of shows, there are new faces and people to meet, so hopefully we'll get some of that in our show too."

The first season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is streaming now on Disney+. For more on the series, watch below.

