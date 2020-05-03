Howie Mandel, Known Germaphobe, Says He's 'Not Inhaling' Amid Coronavirus (Exclusive)

Howie Mandel, a known germaphobe, is taking all precautions to keep himself safe from the worldwide spread of COVID-19, commonly known as coronavirus.

ET spoke with the America's Got Talent judge in Los Angeles this week, where he joked about "how everybody is living" like him now.

"I don't shake hands and now I've taken it to another level: I don't inhale. I am not inhaling," Mandel told ET's Lauren Zima. "Everybody's watching, everybody's aware. Welcome to Howie's world."

When asked how he can possibly judge the contestants on America's Got Talent without inhaling, Mandel said he "doesn't need to inhale to judge"

"I can judge with a big exhale," he shared. "Like, 'Woo! You were fantastic.'"

The upcoming 15th season of America's Got Talent debuts May on NBC, and with Heidi Klum, Sofía Vergara, Terry Crews and Simon Cowell rounding out the panel, fans should prepare themselves for a wild ride.

"Everything in this show. There is laughter, there is tears, there's excitement, there is dismay," Mandel teased. "This is don't-miss television, this is the one show that has something for everybody, and if there is a moment that is not titillating to you and wonderful and exciting, just wait 60 seconds. There is something completely different, so there is something for everybody of every age from every place."

