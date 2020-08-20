How to Watch the Republican National Convention

The 2020 Republican National Convention will look noticeably different this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic that continues to plague America and the rest of the world. Unlike past years, the event has been scaled down, with portions of the convention held on location in Charlotte, North Carolina, and virtually.

However, many of the proceedings will continue as normal, with delegates expected to formally nominate President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence as the formal Republican presidential and vice presidential candidates for the upcoming election.

Over the course of four nights, the Republican Party will conduct "vital party business," which will culminate with an acceptance speech by Trump on the final evening.

Here is everything you need to know to tune in to this year's RNC.

When is it: Monday, Aug. 24 through Thursday, Aug. 27, streaming 9-11 p.m. ET each night.

How to watch: All major television networks will broadcast the convention, which will also be available on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter and YouTube.

CBSN, CBS News' free 24/7 streaming news service, will provide live coverage each night beginning at 5 p.m. ET, anchored by Elaine Quijano, followed by a simulcast of CBS' primetime special report and live analysis and reporting. CBSN is available via CBSNews.com/live and on all CBS News mobile apps.

Portions of the convention will also be streamed on the RNC's website.

Who's speaking: In addition to Trump, the lineup is expected to include first lady Melania Trump, Pence and Donald Trump Jr.

Additionally, FOX News has confirmed Covington Catholic High School graduate Nicholas Sandmann, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Pennsylvania congressional candidate Sean Parnell, and anti-abortion activist Abby Johnson, activist Andrew Pollack, whose daughter was killed during the Parkland shooting, and Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple that waved guns at protesters, are scheduled to appear or make remarks.

The full lineup:

Monday: "A Land of Heroes"

The first night, taking place in Charlotte, North Carolina, will include the formal nominations of Trump and Pence. The proceedings will be attended by six delegates from each state and territory.

Tuesday: "Land of Promise"

Melania Trump will headline the night with a speech given from the White House Rose Garden in Washington, D.C.

Wednesday: "Land of Opportunity"

The third night will feature Pence's acceptance speech, given from Fort McHenry National Park in Baltimore, Maryland.

Thursday: "Land of Greatness"

The fourth and final night will headlined by Trump, who will deliver his acceptance speech from the White House lawn in Washington, D.C. It will mark the first time a Republican nominee has not accepted the nomination in person since Alf Landon in 1936.

Election Day is Nov. 3, 2020 -- head over to Vote.org to register to vote and to get all the latest information.